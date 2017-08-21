After the multiple attacks from Rajput organisations on the team of Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been making all efforts to shoot the movie in secrecy. He had also advised Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to avoid getting snapped together for the sake of their on-screen characters that demand no interaction.

However, with the lovebird's kissing picture going viral on the internet, things apparently aren't the same on the sets anymore. Bhansali is reportedly irked with Deepika and Ranveer's PDA, which he feels will harm the period drama.

"He (Bhansali) doesn't care whether Ranveer and Deepika are seeing each other. He just wanted to avoid the image of the two actors as a couple, as this could harm the film," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

"At a time when the film's anxious producers, Viacom 18 Motion Picture, and director Sanjay want to ensure those protesting against the film that the two have no scenes together, a picture of them getting cosy in public is eminently avoidable, to say the least," the source added.

This is not the first time that the filmmaker has been upset with his Padmavati stars. In April, Deepika, who was named the brand ambassador of an international hair colour brand, was spotted sporting a new hair colour.

The actress' coloured tresses had left the Padmavati director miffed as her role as Rani Padmavati from the 14th century cannot be shown with coloured hair.

Check out the viral photo of Ranveer and Deepika: