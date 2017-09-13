Taapsee Pannu, who had played an undercover agent in Naam Shabana, will next be seen as a sizzling diva in Judwaa 2. The actress gave a glimpse of her hot avatar in Judwaa 2 with some bikini photos, for which the lady got slut shamed on social media.

Taapsse shared some bikini pictures on social media, promoting the upcoming song Aa Toh Sahi from Judwaa 2.

While many praised the diva's new sexy avatar, a few tried to shame her for flaunting her curves. However, Taapsee is not someone who would take crap as she rather responded to the haters with perfect mix of calm and humour.

Although most of the actresses chose to ignore the dirty comments, Taapsee gave a fitting reply to two of her haters, and she wasn't even rude.

One of them tried to insult the actress saying she should take off the remaining clothes too, which would make her brother feel proud.

"In our country, we have freedom of expression, so why don't you remove the remaining clothes also. Your brother must be feeling proud of you after watching this," a social media user commented.

The witty actress replied: "Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puck ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega????" Soon the person deleted the tweet as Taapsee's fans started roasting him as well.

Another blamed her of uploading "dirty" pictures on social media, and spoiling the youth by making movies like Judwaa 2. The gorgeous lady has an answer for him as well.

"Km se km social media pe aisi gndi pic mt upload kriye..gndi gndi movie bna ke desh ki young pidhi ko to brbad kr hi rhi h aaplog [sic]," he commented. Taapsee's reply came, "Gndi??? I knew I should've washed that sand off me. Next time I will take care. I 'aaplog' for that".