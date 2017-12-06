Hate story actress Paoli Dam has finally tied the knot with her long-time businessman boyfriend Arjun Deb, who hails from Guwahati.

The wedding ceremony was held in Kolkata, and the reception is likely to be held at Vivanta by Taj, Guwahati, according to a leading website. Check out their wedding pictures:

All abt yesterday #PaoliDam's marriage .#MarriageInvitation. A post shared by Sumit Saha ?? (@sumitsahaofficial) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Happy Married Life #PaoliDam And #ArjunDeb........ A post shared by Filmy Guftagoo (@filmyguftagoo) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

Happy Married Life #PaoliDam.......... A post shared by Filmy Guftagoo (@filmyguftagoo) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:42am PST

Her Mehendi pictures are also simple and beautiful:

Arjun did his schooling from San Fransisco and presently runs his business in Kolkata and is also a restaurateur from Guwahati.

On the professional front, there were reports that the Bengali actress was set to make her small screen debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Mirchi Malini. The show was to be aired on Star Plus.

Paoli Dam had begun shooting for the TV series in Kolkata. She plays the titular role of Malini in Mirchi Malini, who is a food-taster. The show is a murder mystery that involves five people.

Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh is producing the show, which also stars Akshay Oberoi, Shraddha Das, Rukhsar, Tara Alisha Berry and Neha Chauhan. The show is being directed by Bengali writer-director Pratim Das Gupta, who's earlier directed Saheb Bibi Golaam. It is a part of a trilogy, which comprises of hour-long episodes and Mirch Malini is the first thriller out of the three.

Paoli had started her acting career with Bengali TV show Jibon Niye Khela in 2004. Paoli has worked in more than 40 Bengali films and is a well-known Bengali actress. She also featured in Gang of Ghosts (2014).