Urvashi Rautela and Ihana Dhillon will be seen in intense kissing scenes in Hate Story 4. This is apparently the first time that the two divas will be involved in lip-lock scenes on-screen with their on-screen partners.

The trailer of Hate Story 4 showed Urvashi in intense love-making and smooching scenes with co-actor Karan Wahi, and on the other side, Ihana shared lip-lock scenes with Vivan Bhatena.

Though on-screen skin-show is not new for Urvashi, she was never seen having such passionate lip-lock scenes in any of her previous films before Hate Story 4. The erotic thriller also marks the kissing debut for Punjabi actress Ihana.

However, the director is happy with Urvashi and Ihana's performance. "It was an awkward scene but the girls gave their best shot and you will see that on the big screen," director Vishal Pandya said in a statement to International Business Times, India.

Apart from the trailer, some of the song videos from Hate Story 4 also showed Urvashi and Karan in many sensuous scenes. Hate Story franchise has been known for raunchy love-making scenes and revenge saga.

This is the first time that Urvashi has featured in an erotic thriller, and her oomph factor seems to have been working in the movie's favor. Urvashi was last seen in Great Grand Masti, which was an adult comedy. The actress had added a good dose of sensuality to the film, flaunting her curves, but in Hate Story 4, she will not just have skin-show, but also a lot of steamy scenes.

Produced by T-Series, the movie also features Gulshan Grover. Slated to be released on March 9, Hate Story 4 will present Urvashi playing a super-model. This is the first time the hot actress will be seen playing the central character in a movie.