Hate Story 4 starring Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi has received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics and celebrities alike.

Many critics raved the story, direction and claimed it to be Urvashi's career-best performance. Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena too performed well, said certain sections of the critics. Contrary to the critic response, audiences are not quite impressed with the movie and the performances.

Hate Story 4 is an erotic thriller like the previous installments of the hit franchise and narrates the story of a supermodel (played by Urvashi), who is in love with Karan's character, a photographer by profession. It is a revenge drama where two brothers fall for the same girl. Urvashi's hot avatar in this erotic thriller will sizzle up the screen.

The trailer of the film got over 35 million views in record time. The trailer suggested that it will have a plot filled with a lot of drama, skin show and also some intimate moments. The positive word-of-mouth publicity of the critics is expected to pull the audience to the theatres.

Besides Urvashi and Karan, Hate Story 4 also features Ihana Dhillon, Vivan Bhatena, and Gulshan Grover in key roles. The fourth installment is helmed by Vishal Pandya and produced by Vivek Bhatnagar.

Check out some of the critics' review of Hate Story 4:

Rohit Bhatnagar of Deccan Chronicle said: "Like the steamy scenes in satin lingeries as shown in the trailer, the film wouldn't disappoint you on the skin show quotient. Model-turned-actor Urvashi Rautela leaves you infuriated with her dreadful facial expressions. Her overdone make-up and skimpy clothes does rest of the damage. Watch Hate Story IV only if you are an ardent follower of the franchise, else it's not a good pick this weekend."

Umesh Punwani of Koimoi said: "There surely are some interesting twists and turns but the average narration kills the pace. Karan Wahi is best of the lot. Though I had no expectations from any of the cast but to my surprise, Karan has done a decent job. If you've been through all the Hate Stories, you can survive this too. Don't go for it expecting anything other than some good skin show and few twists and turns."

Shubhra Gupta of Indian Express said: "The plot is an excuse for the filmmakers to trot out the poured-into-short-dresses-starlets, songs and dances, and buff men trying to keep a leash on their baser instincts and failing. The plot is a steady stream of hot bods. And acting, what's that? The film has no ambitions that-a-way, so there."

Financial Express said: "The film gives beautiful, skimpily-clad women screen time but they do little to add to the value of the script or story. If not predictable, the story has nothing to keep you going (not even the steamy scenes, because that's just a facade!) Take the steamy journey at the risk of suffering major burns!"

Bollywood Hungama said: "Urvashi Rautela has the oomph factor for sure and it comes to the fore very well. Sammeer Arora's story is a bit weak and has far too many twists and turns after a point. On the whole, HATE STORY IV has its fair share of intimacy and thrill, which has been the primary reason for the success of the series. The film has enough steamy scenes and thrill to give the target audience its money's worth. Milap Milan Zaveri's dialogues are appealing and massy. Vishal Pandya's direction is decent. He ensures that the film remains a complete commercial masala fare. At the box office, it will prove to be a safe bet for the makers considering its investment and the returns. "

Below is the celebs review of Hate Story 4:

