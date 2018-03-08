Urvashi Rautela is set to sizzle the big screen in Hate Story 4, which releases in theatres on Friday, March 9, also, starring Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Gulshan Grover and Ihana Dhillon.

The hype around Hate Story 4 is high since it is the fourth installment of the hit franchise Hate Story. Besides that, the movie's promotions both online and offline has created a buzz. Urvashi's hot avatar in this erotic thriller will surely raise the oomph factor a notch higher.

Movie review:

Hate Story 4 is an erotic thriller. Urvashi is said to have given her career's best performance, while Karan, Vivan have also proven their best. The music and dialogues too make the movie an enjoyable watch. Although the review from the audience and celebrities are awaited, the movie looks the right mixture of bold scenes, interesting plot and will leave the audience at the edge of their seat.

Box Office Collection:

Hate Story 4 is releasing alongside three other movies – Dil Juunglee, 3 Storeys and Baa Baaa Black Sheep – yet, given that it is the fourth installment of the hit franchise, Hate Story 4, it has an upper hand at the domestic box office.

According to International Business Times India, the box office prediction is around Rs 5-6 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office.

Story:

The film is based on a true incident and although it a thriller movie like its previous parts, the fourth installment is a revenge drama. Urvashi plays a supermodel who is in love with Karan who plays the role of a photographer.

A few days ago the first song was launched, which is the recreated version of 2005 hit song Aashiq Banaya Aapne crooned by Himesh Reshammiya.

Trailer:

The trailer of the film got huge views (over 35 million) in record time. The trailer of Hate Story 4 suggested that it will have a plot filled with a lot of drama, skin show and also some intimate moments.

Cast & crew:

Hate Story 4 features Urvashi, Karan, Ihana Dhillon, Vivan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover is helmed by Vishal Pandya and produced by Vivek Bhatnagar.