Just in couple of days of its official release, Hate Story 4 full movie has been leaked online. Some torrent sites have got hold of pirated version of the erotic thriller, making it available for users to watch the full movie online or download for free.

Starring Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Ihana Dhillon and Vivan Bhatena, Hate Story 4 was released on March 9. The full movie has now been leaked online on multiple torrent sites.

While some of the pirated versions of the film are of poor quality, some others have been uploaded with HD quality. The illegal sites have not just uploaded the full movie with the option of watching it online, but also with free download facility.

Hate Story 4 has opened to an average box office collection, and this incident of the full movie being leaked online is likely to affect its business even more.

Piracy has been a major issue for Bollywood since ages, but the menace has apparently grown bigger in recent times. Almost all the Bollywood films get leaked online, just after a day of the official release.

In some rare cases, the movies are made available on the internet even before the official release, causing huge losses to the producers. This news of Hate Story 4 being hit by piracy will certainly give sleepless nights to the producers of the movie.

The government has been taking a lot of measures to curb the problem, but there seems to be no end to piracy.

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is a revenge thriller that also includes a lot of bold scenes. Urvashi and Ihana are having a number of lip-locks scenes in the movie that are hot enough to set the temperature soaring.