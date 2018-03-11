Urvashi Rautela's erotic thriller Hate Story 4 had a slow start at the box office on Friday, but the movie witnessed some growth in its collection on its second day.

Although there was considerable hype around Hate Story 4, the film's opening day collection in India was less than the previous two installments' first day earning.

While Hate Story 3 had collected Rs 9.75 crore on day one and Hate Story 2 had earned Rs 5.46 crore, the Urvashi-starrer made a collection of just Rs 3.76 crore. The film's business had increased a little towards the evening shows.

Saturday collection of Hate Story 4 is a little more than what it had earned on its opening day. Hate Story 4 collected Rs 4.19 crore net at the domestic market on Saturday, taking its 2 days collection to Rs 7.95 crore.

"#HateStory4 witnesses DECENT GROWTH on Day 2... Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 4.19 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz... #HateStoryIV [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The second day collection of Hate Story 4 is again less than what the previous two installments had collected on day 2. Hate Story 3 had reportedly collected Rs 8.05 crore, and Hate Story 2 had earned over Rs 5 crore on the second day.

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 features Urvashi, Karan Wahi, Ihana Dhillon and Vivan Bhatena in lead roles.

On the other side, Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys are nowhere in the race with opening collection not even reaching the crore mark. Although Hate Story 4 has no competition from the other two releases, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is still posing a threat to the former's box office performance.

Despite running on its third week, the romantic comedy earned just a little less than Hate Story 4 on Saturday. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collected Rs 4.12 crore on March 10, taking its total collection to Rs 82.10 crore nett at the Indian box office.