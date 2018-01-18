Urvashi Rautela and Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon are all set to appear together in Hate Story 4. There were reports that the two ladies got into a catfight on the sets but Ihana has completely rubbished the rumours.

Fights between actresses in Bollywood is not new, but it is not necessary that two divas working on the same film need to have differences. Ihana's statement proved the same.

Speaking to SpotboyE, the Bollywood debutante said that she and Urvashi had a great time working on the film. "Our characters are totally different. I got along with Urvashi very well and we enjoyed working together," Ihana told the entertainment portal when enquired about the reported fight.

While Urvashi will be seen playing the character of a supermodel in the erotic thriller, Ihana will play the role of a corporate girl, the report added. Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is the fourth instalment of the popular franchise. This is the first time Urvashi has become part of the series.

Also featuring Sooraj Pancholi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gulshan Grover and Vivan Bhatena, the film is slated to be released on March 9. Earlier it was supposed to hit the screens on March 2.

Urvashi was last seen playing a full-fledged role in erotic comedy Great Grand Masti. While the film had bombed at the box office, she had later featured in an item song for Kaabil. The item number became a hit.