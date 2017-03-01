- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
Hate in the USA: Racist, anti-Muslim and homophobic groups on the rise in America
2016 saw a rise in the number of hate groups across the US, with anti-Muslim groups nearly trebling in size. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 917 hate groups in the country. That figure includes 130 factions of the Klu Klux Klan, 99 neo-Nazi groups and 193 black separatist organisations.
