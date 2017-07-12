Bangladesh opener had hopes for a wonderful stint with county club side Essex in the T20 blast, but it turned out to be traumatic for the left-hander. His wife allegedly suffered an acid attack but all his family members including his one-year-old son escaped unhurt.

Following the incident, Tamim immediately left for Bangladesh. The left-hander was to play eight matches for Essex but his exit means he will further not take part in the series apart from the one he already played.

The family was reportedly in a restaurant, and the attack took place when they were dining.

The Bangladesh's Daily Star states Tamim, wife Ayesha Siddiqa who was wearing a hijab, and son were said to be chased out of the restaurant and acid was thrown at them. They escaped unharmed.

The county club also came up with a statement citing personal reasons for him leaving Essex.

"Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player Tamim Iqbal has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons. We wish him all the best, and it would be appreciated if Tamim's privacy is respected during this time," the statement read.

However, this attack does not seem to be the only instance of Muslims facing an acid attack. It was only last month that a Muslim model and her cousin underwent a similar experience in East London after which many started to open up on social media about such attacks.