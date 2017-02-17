After scoring his first hat-trick in the Manchester United jersey on Thursday at Old Trafford, the one-and-only Zlatan Ibrahimovic took control of the club's official Instagram feed on Friday.

And his posts are as memorable and unique as he is.

Ibrahimovic, 35, took his goal tally to 23 in all competitions this season after his hat-trick against Saint-Etienne in the round of 32 clash.

"It feels good," Zlatan told MUTV after the match. "I think the most important thing is that we're taking a good result with us to the second leg. We did okay, we can do more but we created chances and I scored three goals which is also important, so thanks to my team-mates.

"Every time I've played against Saint-Etienne, with luck or with a good performance, there have been a couple of goals! This isn't something that I focus on; I've scored a some goals tonight and hopefully I can do something next week too. We want to go further in the Europa League."

Yet, being a perfectionist, Zlatan is not ready to bask in the shadow of yesterday's triumph, "We are winning but, in a short time, everything can change," he said.

"It's important to keep on going, keep working hard, keep getting the wins we need and keep the confidence. Everything can change quickly, but we're happy at the moment and working hard. This is the decisive moment for the season, the second half of the season is the one that decides what will happen."

Check out the Zlatan posts here:

2️⃣ Enjoy life like Zlatan! ?#IBRAGRAM @iamzlatanibrahimovic A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:18am PST

1️⃣ Be more like Zlatan – smile! ?#IBRAGRAM @iamzlatanibrahimovic A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:28am PST