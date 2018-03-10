Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has been relentlessly accusing the India speedster of domestic violence and adultery. She had even filed a police complaint against the Bengal pacer Thursday, March 8.

An FIR under several non-bailable sections, including attempt to murder and rape, against Shami and four of his family members was filed a day after the complaint was filed at Jadavpur police station.

Jahan came up with another shocking allegation against Shami Friday when she said the cricketer wanted her to have a physical relationship with his brother.

She added that the India pacer had forced her into a room with his brother, who started misbehaving with her, at his residence in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, in December 2017.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cheerleader also revealed that she was asked to "adjust" when she informed Shami's family members about the torture he had been inflicting on her.

"He [Shami] said since I was a model, these things should not bother me much and forced me into a room with his brother, who started touching me inappropriately. He opened the door and let me go only when I screamed," Jahan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"I had informed each one of them about the torture Shami was inflicting on me. But none of them did anything, and instead, they urged me to adjust as I was a woman. Why should I listen to them now?" she added.

Why did Facebook block my account?: Jahan

Meanwhile, Jahan alleged that social media giant Facebook has removed the photos of Shami's alleged conversations with multiple women which she had posted on her profile to speak of her "ordeal".

It all started when Jahan accused Shami of adultery and domestic violence through a series of Facebook posts on Tuesday, March 6.

"I have not received any help from anyone. So I took to Facebook to speak of my ordeal. Why did Facebook block my account and delete all the posts without my permission?," Jahan said, as quoted by ANI.

Shami had immediately denied the accusations but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to withhold his annual retainership contract on Wednesday, March 7.

Jahan did not stop there as she accused Shami of match-fixing and taking money from a Pakistan girl. She had also said the Delhi Daredevils pacer rued his marriage to her and that he wanted to follow Team India skipper Virat Kohli by marrying a Bollywood actress.