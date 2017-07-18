After playing girl-next-door characters, Shraddha Kapoor will be next appearing in a never-seen-before avatar. She will be showing her grey side in Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena Parker and the makers have recently released the movie's trailer.

Haseena Parker is based on the real life story of Haseena, sister of India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Popularly called Appa, Haseena entered the world of crime after the death of her husband Ismail.

In the trailer, Shraddha is seen playing Haseena's role and her real life brother Siddhanth Kapoor plays her reel life brother, Dawood. Shraddha does leave quite a strong impact as a fearless and powerful gangster in the trailer.

However, her voice which sounds robotic will annoy you. In the trailer, it is quite evident that the actress has put her soul and heart to get into the shoes of Haseena Parker. The underworld Appa is set to appear on the silver screen on August 18.

Will this movie be a hit for Shraddha? Her last movie which did well at the box office was Baaghi.

Check out how Twitter responded to the trailer and Shraddha's performance.

Vatsal Sheth‏ @shethvatsal

@ShraddhaKapoor @ApoorvaLakhia @AnkBhatia @SiddhanthKapoor Kickass trailer can't wait to watch the movie‼ #HaseenaParkar

Shraddha's Hart‏ @Ehsaas_Hart

It's hard to find a moment that isn't great...!!The film will be as great as trailer.

Sona‏ @sk_fangirl1

Whattttt aaa trailerrrr god ur transformation ✌✌✌

Shujaat Saudagar‏ @ShujaatSaudagar

Goosebumps @ShraddhaKapoor looks intriguing and exciting! Cant wait to watch! Great transformation! Keep shining! #HaseenaParkar

Jr.Hrithik‏ @prashant11HR

I wanted you to come out of your comfort zone and you did! This gives me goosebumps all the way! Its bloody awesome! #HaseenaTrailer

Watch the trailer here: