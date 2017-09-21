Haseena Parkar starring Shraddha Kapoor has received mixed reviews from audience across the world.

Released on Friday, September 22, Haseena Parkar is based on the real-life story of Haseena, sister of India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena entered the world of crime after the death of her husband Ismail. Although she faced charges of extortion, Dawood's sister was never arrested. She died in 2014 following a heart attack.

Shraddha plays the lead character of Haseena, a fearless and powerful gangster. The actress has used prosthetics to look convincing as Haseena. The film also sees the actress' brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parker is clashing with Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi and Rajkummar Rao's Newton at the domestic box office. The movie has been making a huge buzz as it sees Shraddha in a never-seen-before avatar. Also, the intriguing trailer has left fans eagerly wait for the film.

Below is the trailer of Haseena Parkar:

Check out some viewers' verdicts on Shraddha starrer shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Haseena Parkar review by the audience:

First Review #HaseenaParkar from UAE ! A Well Made film in all Respects. @ShraddhaKapoor gave Career Best Performance ever ! She Nailed it

