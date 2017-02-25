Popular playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, who rose to fame with the song Katte Katte from the movie Celluloid, got engaged to Bahrain-based Santhosh on December 13. However, the latest we hear is that the singer has called off her wedding scheduled for next month.

Few online news portals report that the singer has backed off from the wedding after noticing changes in Santhosh's behaviour. Her fiance, who was ok with her profession earlier, has now reportedly asked her to become a music teacher and forbade her from doing movies or stage shows. Apart from this, Santhosh, who had lost his parents, had also promised to stay at Vijayalakshmi's house. But now he has asked her to move to his relative's house after marriage. Santhosh's demands have been cited as the reasons for calling off the wedding, and reports suggest that she took the decision alone.

The wedding of Vijayalakshmi and Santhosh was to take place at Vaikom Mahadeva Temple on March 29. The alliance came through a matrimonial advertisement and the couple had exchanged rings in a private function attended by close friends and family.

The Kerala State Award winner has made a mark in the industry with her unique voice, and is known for hit songs Kaikkottum Kandittilla (Oru Vadakkan Selfie), Uppinu Pona Vazhi Ethu (Utopiayile Rajavu), Neeyo Njano (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam) and Parudeyam Mariyame (Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan), among many others. She created a ripple with the Siva Sivaya Potri song from the blockbuster movie Baahubali - The Beginning, apart from songs Pathu Endrathukulla and En Jeevan (Theri) in Tamil.