Akshay Kumar has yet again hit the jackpot with his latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. With back to back hits, many are now calling Akshay a bigger star than Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The "Khiladi" actor has been striking gold at the box office consistently. Most of his recent movies, including Airlift, Rustom had performed well at the box office. And now, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is doing wonders at the commercial circuits.

This year, a number of big ticket movies had failed to set the cash registers ringing, but Akshay starrer saved the day by putting an end to the dull phase at the box office.

Salman's Tubelight and Shah Rukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal were expected to do good business at the box office, but it wasn't to be.

Bollywood was itching for a big hit which finally came in the form of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Having collected over Rs 30 crore nett at the domestic box office, the movie is expected to continue its good run.

As Salman and Shah Rukh's latest movies flopped, it is Akshay who has come to airlift Bollywood from the mire. And Twitterati is rallying behind Akshay calling him a bigger star than the Khans.

While Akshay's fans are praising the actor for his "content driven" performances and box office results, fans of Salman, SRK are making their respective cases.

While Tubelight is the only flop of Salman in recent times, Shah Rukh's movies were sub par.

Check the twitter reactions here:

Congrats @akshaykumar ...

You are superstar now not less than any KHAN.....Warna 4 saal pehle you were like Ajay Devgan....Good work — Saifians Manager ☔ (@SaifManager) August 13, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan bo ruler @iamsrk bo king @aamir_khan bo record breaker but one n only saviour of bo is non other than @akshaykumar ?? — nikky namdev (@namdev_nikky) August 13, 2017

Yeah 100CR film is a disaster for Salman, Aamir, SRK whereas for Akshay it is blockbuster! That's the difference, smaller star small film! — Abid Raja (@AbidRaja1998) August 13, 2017

Akshay Kumar beating Shahrukh Khan with his Shit — Prabhas (@Mirchi_Prabhas) August 13, 2017