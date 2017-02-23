Reports of Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's apparent cold war have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Now, another report has surfaced that states that the two stars will not share screen space ever again.

Is Shahid Kapoor miffed with Kangana Ranaut for saying she is 'third hero' in 'Rangoon'?

It has been reported that Shahid and Kangana's difference in opinion while shooting for Rangoon has created a rift between them. Shahid has even reportedly decided to never work with Kangana again.

"They had a constant difference of opinion during the shoot. Things had reached a point where they were barely talking to each other. In fact, Shahid will never work with Kangana again," an entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

Although both the stars have been claiming that everything is fine between them, there have been constant reports of a fallout between Shahid and Kangana. Even some of comments made by the duo about each other in the recent past hint that all is not well between them.

First, Kangana had said that it was no less than a "nightmare" to share a cottage with Shahid during shooting of Rangoon. The Kaminey actor had then replied to it saying that Kangana has a "vivid" imagination.

The Queen actress had also complained about Shahid's unpredictable mood swings on Koffee With Karan. There have been a number of such apparent jibes by the two stars against each other of late. However, all the reports of any difference between Shahid and Kangana appear to be false if their sizzling chemistry in Rangoon is considered.

The duo worked for the first time together in a movie, but their on-screen chemistry has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Shahid and Kangana have a number of steamy kissing and love-making scenes in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial.