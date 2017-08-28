Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana seems to be grooming for her Bollywood debut and, who better than Karan Johar to help her with the process.

According to a DNA report, Suhana, who wants to be an actress, recently paid a visit to KJo's office along with a few professional hair stylists and a make-up person. In the office, the star kid was groomed by a top stylist while an ace photographer clicked her pictures.

"She was at Karan Johar's office recently and there were professional hair stylists and a make-up person with her. She was styled by a top stylist and shot by an ace photographer," an insider revealed it to DNA.

While Karan is not immediately planning to launch her as daddy Shah Rukh wants Suhana to complete her studies before entering Bollywood, the young lady has started preparing herself to rule Bollywood.

Of late, Suhana has been making several glamourous appearances and had also attended a fashion week sans her parents. "She was confident in front of the cameras and behaved like a proper young lady, and not the gawky teenager that she was," another source said.

SRK too has been vocal about his daughter's passion for acting. He had earlier told in an interview to Huffpost India: "Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn't want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice."