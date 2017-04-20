Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara has reportedly been rejected by Aditya Chopra after she appeared for an audition for movie Thugs of Hindostan.

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to star opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan

There has been much speculation regarding Sara Ali Khan's debut movie. First, she was rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in a film. Then, it was heard that she will play the female lead in Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

And now, the latest buzz is that Saif's daughter was supposed to feature in Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, but she has been rejected. Sara reportedly visited Yash Raj Films for an audition to play the female lead in the much-awaited movie.

However, YRF head Aditya Chopra was not impressed by her performance, and rejected Sara for the movie, according to Bollywoodlife. The report also said that Sara's mother and Saif's ex-wife Amrita Singh was much excited about her daughter making debut in Aamir's film.

Recently a picture of Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was doing the rounds on social media. The picture showed Fatima sporting a warrior look, and it was rumoured to be a look-test for Thugs of Hindostan. Soon, it was rumoured that Fatima has been finalised as the lead heroine for the movie.

Of late, names of several actresses have come up as probable female lead of the film that also features Amitabh Bachchan in key role. Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima and Sara among others were rumoured to be part of the project. However, there has not been any official confirmation from the makers of Thugs of Hindostan regarding the female lead.