Marco Verratti -- hailed as the new Xavi Hernandez by a plethora of football fans -- may be moving to Real Madrid, after high speculations of the Italian midfielder switching from PSG to Barcelona this summer.

Even Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Barca to sign highly-rated Verratti as soon as possible.

However, a recent report from Spanish news outlet Don Balon has claimed that Real Madrid have held secret talks with PSG over the transfer of Verratti. Too many details regarding what actually happened are not out as yet but we understand that this is a major development.

It has also been learnt that FC Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu is seemingly frustrated with PSG's unwillingness to negotiate with them over the transfer of Verratti. The 24-year-old midfield maestro's contract with the French side is until June 30, 2021.

He might have signed a contract extension last year itself but it is claimed that Verratti is also interested in moving to Barcelona. There's a big BUT though...

"[Coach Ernesto Valverde] wants him to come and so does the player himself. But here is the problem. PSG has already told us that they do not want to negotiate," mentioned Bartomeu to Catalan daily Sport.

"The fact that there is no exit clause [in his contract] is a problem because you cannot go there to sign a player. The club does not want to sell. They say: 'We do not want to sell, we do not want to sit with you, we will talk about what you want but not Verratti'."

