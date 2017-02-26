Poonam Pandey had shot a song video for Govinda's new movie, Aa Gaya Hero, but it might be removed from the film, owing to the actress' raunchy presence on social media.

It has been reported that Govinda was unaware about Poonam's oh-too-bold pictures and videos on social media, and after he was informed about it, the actor has been thinking of removing the song video from Aa Gaya Hero.

Poonam is one such actress who keeps sharing steamy photos and videos on social media like Twitter and Instagram. However, Govinda was unaware about her not-so-sanskari activities on social media.

When the actor was shown Poonam's steamy pictures, videos that she had shared on social media, Govinda was shocked, and sought advice from his inner circle of people, according to SpotboyE. His well-wishers advised him not to include Poonam's song video in Aa Gaya Hero as it is a family entertainer.

"Secondly, we didn't like the song. We explained it to Chi Chi (Govinda's nick name) who also now feels like us. So, let's see what happens. We haven't yet cut the song lekin aisa plan zaroor hai. We would rather do something nice with Poonam in our next film," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

On the other side, Poonam said that the makers of Govinda's new movie have different plans about the song. "You see it was a strategy which went wrong. They are going to re-include the song. I have been told that my song will be released on bigger platforms," the report quoted her as saying. Poonam took to Twitter and denied the buzz of her song being removed from the film.

Check some of the steamiest pictures and videos that Poonam shared on social media in recent past:

Meanwhile, the movie Aa Gaya Hero was initially supposed to be released on February 24, but it was pushed to March 3. Now, its release has further been delayed to March 16 as Govinda's film was not getting enough screens due to the release of Commando 2 and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.