One of the hottest personalities in the history of Hollywood, Pamela Anderson, is still going strong at 49 with her tricks of the trade when it comes to finding love!
According to latest reports, the former Baywatch star is dating French defender Adil Rami, who currently plays for La Liga side Sevilla. The paparazzi have captured quite interesting photos of the couple, who look very well...well, having a thing!
Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson on the same wavelength in spite of their age difference https://t.co/8xbFgXRaxl pic.twitter.com/x76yc1fKvN— APPNEWS.BE (@AppnewsDotBe) June 23, 2017
They have been pictured coming out of the La Maison restaurant in Nice, Paris, after a good dinner. It is reported that the two have been in touch ever since meeting up in the United States.
As for the 31-year-old Rami, who is the father of twins from his ex-wife Sidonie Biemont, a lingerie model, is currently single.
Pamela, who has powerfully proclaimed her affection towards WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange saying that the Australian computer programmer is "very, very sexy", looked classy and still oozed that hotness as she was draped in an old school floral gown during the dinner meet with Rami.
The 1990s sex symbol's past relationships include:
- Anderson and Tommy Lee: Married February 1995, divorced in 1998.
- Anderson and Marcus Schenkenberg: Relationship from 1998 to 2001.
- Anderson and Kid Rock: Engaged and broke up in 2003.
- Anderson and Rick Salomon: Married October 2007, divorced in 2008. Re-married in January 2014, yet again divorced in April 2015.