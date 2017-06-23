One of the hottest personalities in the history of Hollywood, Pamela Anderson, is still going strong at 49 with her tricks of the trade when it comes to finding love!

According to latest reports, the former Baywatch star is dating French defender Adil Rami, who currently plays for La Liga side Sevilla. The paparazzi have captured quite interesting photos of the couple, who look very well...well, having a thing!

Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson on the same wavelength in spite of their age difference https://t.co/8xbFgXRaxl pic.twitter.com/x76yc1fKvN — APPNEWS.BE (@AppnewsDotBe) June 23, 2017

They have been pictured coming out of the La Maison restaurant in Nice, Paris, after a good dinner. It is reported that the two have been in touch ever since meeting up in the United States.

As for the 31-year-old Rami, who is the father of twins from his ex-wife Sidonie Biemont, a lingerie model, is currently single.

Pamela, who has powerfully proclaimed her affection towards WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange saying that the Australian computer programmer is "very, very sexy", looked classy and still oozed that hotness as she was draped in an old school floral gown during the dinner meet with Rami.

Sevilla's Adil Rami is dating Pamela Anderson ??? #sevilla #baywatch #pamelaanderson A post shared by 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

The 1990s sex symbol's past relationships include: