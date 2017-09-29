Better late than never! If you are one of the owners of the Moto X Play waiting for the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update since June this year, the wait may have finally come to an end. It's been reported that Motorola has started seeding the firmware latest version to the device in select markets.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola announced in a blog post under the headline "Moto X Play- Android 7.1.1 Software Update" that the company was excited to announce a new software update for Moto X Play and that it would bring important improvements. But it kept the owners of the device waiting for months together.

Now, it has emerged that Motorola has finally started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the Moto X Play handsets in Brazil. However, the company is yet to make official announcement of the firmware's public release and when it would be available in other countries.

Some people from Brazil have started receiving the nougat update from today. Hope to get the update in few days. pic.twitter.com/3W0OTuF27g — Vandan Patel (@VandanP87856742) September 27, 2017

The new OS update comes close on the heels of Moto X Pure Edition in the US (Moto X Style in other countries) getting the Android 7.0 Nougat version (not Android 7.1.1 Nougat).

When will Motorola release Android Nougat update to the Moto G4 Play and Droid Maxx 2? Nobody knows the exact date but it could happen sooner than expected if the report of Moto X Play with Android 7.1.1 Nougat is true.