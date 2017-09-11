Hrithik Roshan has reportedly refused to be part of Vikas Bahl's next movie titled Super 30, and looks like Kangana Ranaut is the reason for rejecting the offer.

According to Mid-Day, Hrithik has refused to feature in Vikas Bahl's upcoming movie Super 30, which is based on mathematician Anand Kumar. Vikas is the same director who made Kangana a star with his film Queen in 2014.

The report said that this connection between Vikas and Kangana may have made Hrithik decide to opt out from the project. Kangana and Hrithik's war has been a hot topic since the actress made some explosive comments on Roshan Jr.

Although the controversial episode had stopped making headlines some time back, Kangana suddenly brought it up during her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. She has also talked about it in some other chat shows and interviews.

The outspoken diva had made a series of allegations on the Bang Bang actor and had demanded an apology from him.

"I am here to ask me more about it and I will simplify it because he has made circles and circles, so people don't get it. They are still confused what happened with the case. He (Hrithik Roshan) and his father (Rakesh Roshan) have made fools of themselves, they should apologise to me in public. Even if they don't want to apologise it is okay, but I will clarify to the world what happened to the case," she had said.

She had also said that Hrithik had leaked all her private emails, which had caused her much humiliation and mental trauma. The controversy had started after Kangana referred Hrithik to as her "silly ex", following which the actor had sent her a legal notice. The issue had gone to court but no concrete result came out in open.