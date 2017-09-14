Salman Khan's Kick 2 has been in the news for quite some time now. While earlier reports said that the sequel to the hit movie would see Salman romancing Jacqueline Fernandez yet again, the latest buzz is that the makers have decided to go with a fresh pair.

Apparently, Deepika Padukone has been approached to replace Jacqueline in the film. While Deepika has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, she hasn't yet collaborated with Salman.

Salman Khan to be under house arrest ahead of Bigg Boss 11?

"Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give audience a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman," a source told Bollywood Life.

The report also said that Kick 2 would be bigger and better than the previous instalment and would also feature a few new characters as well.

If things fall in place, it will surely be a visual delight for fans of Salman and Deepika to see the romance of the stars on screen for the first time.

Meanwhile, Deepika is busy with the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati that also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

On the other hand, Salman will soon wrap up Tiger Zinda Hai shoot, post which he will reprise his role as host of Bigg Boss 11. The superstar also has Remo D'Souza's Race 3 along with Jacqueline in the pipeline.