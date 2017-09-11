Reports of a catfight between Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez started doing the rounds when the latter unfollowed the Highway actress on Instagram. The tiff was reportedly because of Sidharth Malhotra.

Apparently, Sidharth cheated on Alia with Jacqueline and this was the reason of the Kapoor and Sons pair's break-up. The recent buzz, however, is that all is well between the two top actresses of Bollywood: They are cordial to each other.

"Both Jacqueline and Alia have had a hearty laugh over the matter. They both follow each other on Twitter. But Jacqueline has never followed Alia on Instagram. The news came as a surprising revelation for the ladies as well," a source told ANI.

"Jacqueline and Alia are known to be extremely cordial with each other. Whenever they meet the actresses get along really well," the source added.

Reports of Sidharth and Jacqueline's proximity began to surface when the duo's chemistry outside work grabbed attention. They appeared in A Gentleman recently, and their hotness level was above 100.

This is said to have irked Alia, and reports said she had asked Sid to not to meet Jackie outside work. Several reports suggested the rumoured couple had also parted ways.

The duo never admitted their relationship in public, and now are keeping mum about the breakup. However, when Sid was asked about their breakup at a song launch event for A Gentleman, he said: "Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs."

We wonder if this is Sid's way of rubbishing rumours or if he was just trying to be funny about the whole situation.

The good news is that the couple is set to do Aashiqui 3 and fans are eagerly waiting to see them romancing on the silver screen once again.