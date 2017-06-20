Bajaj Auto had re-launched its naked street fighter, Pulsar 200NS, in February. For those waiting for the launch of Pulsar 160NS had a disappointing time as it was not part of the India launch for this year. However, it looks like Bajaj Auto is mulling over the launch of the younger NS model in the country.

Pulsar 160NS, which will take on Yamaha FZ-S and Honda CB Hornet 160R, was recently snapped testing in India with minimal camouflage. The test mule was spotted on the Mumbai-Pune highway. Multiple reports now claim the motorcycle is scheduled to enter the Indian market in the festive season.

It needs to be noted that Bajaj Auto currently exports Pulsar 160NS to Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Turkey, Finland, Thailand and the United States from India. Made-in-India Pulsar 160NS is also sold in neighbouring country Nepal. Hence, it won't be a herculean task for Bajaj Auto to launch the bike in India where they have strong dealership network.

The Pulsar 160NS borrows its styling cues from its elder siblings Pulsar 200NS and features split LED tail lamp, part-analogue part-digital instrument console, halogen headlamp, underbelly exhaust and body panels.

The motorcycle gets power from a 160.3c single-cylinder engine, which is tuned to generate a maximum power output of 15.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 14.5Nm at 6,500 rpm. It gets single-channel ABS and employs telescopic fork at the front and mono shock at the rear. The stopping power is taken care of by petal disc unit at the front and drum at the rear and the motorcycle rides on 100/90/17 MRF Zapper in both front and rear.

If Bajaj Auto goes ahead with the plan of launching Pulsar 160NS, the bike will be priced between Pulsar 150 (Rs 75,604) and Pulsar 180 (Rs 80,546) ex-showroom, Delhi.