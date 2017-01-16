Haryana and Punjab, the two major regions in India when it comes to kushti or desi wrestling, clash at the final league match of the Pro Wrestling League 2017 (season 2) on Monday. These two sides occupy the top two spots in the table at the moment.
While the Punjab Royals, co-owned by legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, sit second in the league table following three wins and a loss, the Haryana Hammers are on top, with four out of four wins.
Names like Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat are already out of the event, signalling the dominance of the other upcoming Indian amateur wrestlers.
The big name in the Punjab Royals roster remains Vladimer Khinchegashvili of Georgia, who won a gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the men's 57 kg amateur wrestling category. For Haryana Hammers, Sofia Mattsson of Sweden remains the person to watch out for. She was a bronze medal winner at the Olympics 2016 in the women's 53 kg amateur wrestling category.
Teams to choose from
Haryana Hammers
|Name
|Country
|Weight division
|Abdusalam Gadisov
|Russia
|97kg men's
|Magomed Kurbanaliev
|Russia
|70kg men's
|Marwa Amri
|Tunisia
|58 kg women's
|Sofia Mattsson
|Sweden
|53kg women's
|Indu Chaudhary
|India
|48kg women's
|Kiran
|India
|75kg women's
|Rajneesh
|India
|65kg men's
|Sandeep Tomar
|India
|57kg men's
|Sumit Sehrawat
|India
|74kg men's
Punjab Royals
|Name
|Country
|Weight division
|Ilias Bekbulatov
|Russia
|65kg men's
|Odunayo Adekuoroye
|Nigeria
|53kg women's
|Togrul Asgarov
|Azerbaijan
|65kg men's
|Vasilisa Marzaliuk
|Belarus
|75kg women's
|Vladimir Khinchegashvili
|Georgia
|57kg men's
|Jitendra
|India
|74kg men's
|Krishan Kumar
|India
|97kg men's
|Manju Kumari
|India
|58kg women's
|Nirmala Devi
|India
|48kg women's
|Pankaj Rana
|India
|70kg men's
Schedule
Date: January 16
Time: 7 pm IST
Venue: KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi
Where to watch live
India : TV - Sony ESPN, Sony Max.
Live streaming - Sony Liv.
Live updates - Twitter.