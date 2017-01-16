Haryana and Punjab, the two major regions in India when it comes to kushti or desi wrestling, clash at the final league match of the Pro Wrestling League 2017 (season 2) on Monday. These two sides occupy the top two spots in the table at the moment.

While the Punjab Royals, co-owned by legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, sit second in the league table following three wins and a loss, the Haryana Hammers are on top, with four out of four wins.

Names like Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat are already out of the event, signalling the dominance of the other upcoming Indian amateur wrestlers.

The big name in the Punjab Royals roster remains Vladimer Khinchegashvili of Georgia, who won a gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the men's 57 kg amateur wrestling category. For Haryana Hammers, Sofia Mattsson of Sweden remains the person to watch out for. She was a bronze medal winner at the Olympics 2016 in the women's 53 kg amateur wrestling category.

Teams to choose from

Haryana Hammers

Name Country Weight division Abdusalam Gadisov Russia 97kg men's Magomed Kurbanaliev Russia 70kg men's Marwa Amri Tunisia 58 kg women's Sofia Mattsson Sweden 53kg women's Indu Chaudhary India 48kg women's Kiran India 75kg women's Rajneesh India 65kg men's Sandeep Tomar India 57kg men's Sumit Sehrawat India 74kg men's

Punjab Royals

Name Country Weight division Ilias Bekbulatov Russia 65kg men's Odunayo Adekuoroye Nigeria 53kg women's Togrul Asgarov Azerbaijan 65kg men's Vasilisa Marzaliuk Belarus 75kg women's Vladimir Khinchegashvili Georgia 57kg men's Jitendra India 74kg men's Krishan Kumar India 97kg men's Manju Kumari India 58kg women's Nirmala Devi India 48kg women's Pankaj Rana India 70kg men's

Schedule

Date: January 16

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch live

India : TV - Sony ESPN, Sony Max.

Live streaming - Sony Liv.

Live updates - Twitter.