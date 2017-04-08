It's indeed time for Haryana, which is infamous for female foeticide and infanticide, to celebrate the drastic improvement in the state's sex ratio. For the first time in history, the sex ratio of Haryana has seen an improvement. The sex ratio in Haryana in March was recorded at 950 girls to 1,000 boys, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday (April 7).

According to district-wise data, the sex ratio at birth in March in Kaithal, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Jind, Fatehabad, Panchkula, Rewari, Ambala, Mewat, Sonepat and Faridabad was 864, 863, 893, 893, 893, 896, 898, 912, 913, 921, 926, 939 and 947 respectively, according to the Press Trust of India.

Khattar said that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's started Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme in Haryana, the state had taken it up as a challenge to improve the sex ratio.

Haryana launched a campaign by implementing Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971. It also conducted a sensitisation-cum-awareness campaign that promotes the girl child.

The state chief minister also added that since the launch of the campaign in 2015, more than 430 FIRs have been registered under the PC-PNDT Act and MTP Act against offenders of female foeticide. Out of these, more than 80 FIRs were registered after inter-state raids in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab.

Haryana has also busted the rampant misuse of MTP kits for illegal abortion by unauthorised paramedics. The culprits were booked under MTP Act, Drugs Act and IPC.

In 2016 PM Modi had applauded the efforts of the Haryana government when the sex ratio stood at 900 girls to 1,000 boys.