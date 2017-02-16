Wild animals infiltrating into residential areas and homes of people seem to have become a common sight these days.

In a video taken in Haryana's Palwal district, a leopard is seen entering a residential area causing chaos among the public. When locals tried to look for it and chase it, the leopard attacked them. Several people were injured following the leopard's attack. The incident happened in Krishna Colony in Palwal.

Dainik Jagran quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the leopard entered the residential area on Thursday morning, following which there was a lot of chaos among the public. Initially, the people were scared but, soon, they gathered courage and formed a group to look for the wild animal and chase him away using sticks and lathis. The leopard was also seen entering the homes of locals.

Officials from the forest department reached the spot after locals informed them about the incident. However, they could not catch hold of the leopard despite several attempts.

Locals also claimed to have seen the leopard's footprints, pictures of which they clicked on their mobile phones. Some believe that the animal lost his way to the jungle and entered the residential area.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. In the past, villagers beat a leopard to death as officials of the forest department watched the crime unfold after the animal entered a village located in Gurugram. Eight people were also injured in the incident.