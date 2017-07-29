The Haryana government on Friday banned the use of liquid nitrogen in drinks and food after a businessman from New Delhi was left with a gaping hole in his stomach owing to a cocktail laced with liquid nitrogen.

UK: 14-year-old girl becomes first British child to be cryogenically frozen

The 30-year-old had a cocktail with liquid nitrogen which was the latest offering of a pub in Gurgaon. However, the drink burnt a hole as big as an open book in his abdomen.

According to Times of India, Haryana's food and drugs administration (FDA) commissioner Saket Kumar said that any drink or food whose preparation involves the flushing or mixing of liquid nitrogen is harmful to those who consume it.

The food safety department surveyed the Cyber Hub and Sector 29 and found out that drinks, as well as food items, were being chilled with liquid nitrogen.

"We noticed that not just the alcohol, liquid nitrogen was being used in food too. This is extremely dangerous, so we compiled the survey report on Monday (July 24) and sent it to the commissioner. Taking immediate action, he imposed the prohibitions," said Kumar.

Here's what the govt has planned

The government has issued the ban under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).

Reports also suggest that officials will conduct surprise visits to restaurants and bars, especially those in Gurgaon, to nab violators of this new rule.

Any eatery found using liquid nitrogen in any drink or food will be booked under section 34 (i) and (ii) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The restaurant will either be closed down or a penalty will be imposed on it.

Liquid nitrogen, which has a boiling point of -195.8 degree Celsius, emits a large volume of gas as it evaporates. This gas can burst the stomach and prove lethal if the food item before the smoke evaporates.

'Gaping hole' in abdomen

However, in the recent incident took place on April 13, the man had chugged down the nitrogen infused drink before the smoke had evaporated.

Within minutes, he had started experiencing severe pain and his abdomen swelled up.

"When I gulped down the drink, I started feeling very uncomfortable, like how you feel when there is an acid reflux. The bartender passed me another drink and I had it, not thinking too much about the discomfort. However, within seconds, my stomach started swelling and I was in unbearable pain. Breathing was also difficult," the man had said.

He had been immediately rushed to a hospital where his blood tests revealed severe lactic acidosis -- a high level of lactic acid in the blood which commonly results from oxygen deprivation in the body.

The man who was left with a gaping hole underwent a surgery where the lower portion of his stomach was removed.