The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led Haryana government is planning to open "PG hostels for cows and buffaloes" on nearly 50 to 100 acres of land in all the major towns of the state, according to reports.

The project may be initiated in Hisar first as there is adequate space available in the region to kickstart the proposal.

Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said that the idea behind opening such hostels is to assist people who are living in urban areas to rear their own cows and produce milk, according to CNN-News 18 reports.

The minister also reportedly added that these hostels would also assist those who wish to do 'gau seva' for religious proposes.

The Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chuatala, however, mocked the initiative, saying that while human beings do not have a place to stay in the state, the government is planning to build PG accommodations for cows.

Haryana Gau Seva Aayog Chairman Bhani Ram Mangla meanwhile claimed that the proposal was originally made by them.

" We had proposed hostels for cows, but the government wants it both for cows and buffaloes," Bhani Ram Mangla said.

Cow vigilantism is on the rise in the country ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, leading to several lynchings - particularly of people of Muslim faith - for consuming beef, in the name of cow protectionism.