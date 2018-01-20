The rustication of a Class 12 student from a school in Haryana hit him so hard that the boy gunned down the principal with his father's licensed revolver, the police officials said on Saturday.

The Class 12 student, who is a resident of Yamunanagar, has been detained by the police.

The commerce student took the extreme step as he was upset over the repeated scolding in the school. Reports have said that he was rusticated from the school as he used to frequently pick fights with other students on the premises.

According to the investigating officials, the commerce student arrived in the school premises with the weapon and asked to meet principal Ritu Chabra. He then entered Chabra's cabin and opened fire at her, leaving her dead on the spot.

The student was immediately nabbed by few members of the school, and the staff later informed the police of the incident.

The police have also booked the accused student's father and he's likely to be charged under the arms act. The boy's father is a property dealer.

This is a developing story.