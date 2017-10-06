Taylor Swift wins groping case against former DJ, gets $1 for damages Close
After New York Times' explosive exposure on Thursday about the alleged sex scandal of Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein, celebrities have taken to various social media sites to share their opinion.

The American film producer has been accused by several of his current and former employees of sexual assault. According to The New York Times, eight women revealed the varying behaviour by Weinstein— appearing nearly or fully naked in front of them, "requiring them to be present while he bathed or repeatedly asking for a massage or initiating one himself."

That also includes actress Ashley Judd who recalled her experience with the Hollywood mogul. Judd was once invited to the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a business breakfast meeting. At the hotel, he had her sent into his room, where he appeared in a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower.

Harvey Weinstein
US film producer Harvey Weinstein poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France.YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, claiming the paper's reporting completely 'reckless', Weinstein gave an exclusive interview to Page Six about the New York Times article. He said: "What I am saying is that I bear responsibility for my actions, but the reason I am suing is because of the Times' inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions."

The Pulp Fiction producer expressed his intention to sue the US daily for $50 million, as noted by Page Six. He has already hired the famous lawyer Charles J. Harder for the case.

Check out the Celebrities' reactions below.

