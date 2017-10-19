The number of allegations of sexual harassment and rape against disgraced Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein has been steadily mounting since an investigative report by The New York Times this month.

While all the victims have been sharing their stories, some witnesses have recently exposed more harrowing details of the sexual predator.

There are already enough stories in the air about Weinstein at the Hotel du Cap in Cannes, including Italian actress-director Asia Argento's revelations of getting raped by the producer during the 1997 film festival.

The bartender at the du Cap's bellini bar, who has worked at the hotel for more than 20 years, could easily recount the horror days. "[With Harvey] it's everything you have read, and worse," he told THR. "He was always in here with one or two young girls, very loud, but we are always polite because he is a guest."

In wake of the Weinstein scandal, now Weinstein's long-time French chauffeur Mickael Chemloul has opened up against the Hollywood horndog. He was once beaten up by the producer when some of the prostitutes he was taking him to failed to show up near an exclusive bar in French Riviera.

"He went crazy and hit me. At that moment, there was no question I'd never work for him again," said Chemloul.

The chauffeur, who is writing a book about Weinstein called "The Last Monster of Hollywood," once tried to sue him but a local prosecutor in Draguignan, France, dismissed the charges despite having medical reports, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to THR, the French driver, who was said to be working for Weinstein between 2008 and 2013, used to drive all the young, aspiring models and actresses to the producer's hotel

"I had the impression of driving poor, innocent people, innocent women, taking them into the lion's mouth and couldn't say to them, 'Watch your step, it's dangerous'," Chemloul told French news channel BFM TV.

A former member of the Majestic housekeeping staff was not aware of Weinstein's name but identified his picture immediately — "Oh, he was the ugly one who thought he was God. I didn't even know who he was, but he was very bossy. Men like George Clooney or Brad Pitt, they were such lovely men and so handsome. But not him. He was a mean pig."

Weinstein's story does not seem to come to an end as an agent also unveiled the ugly truth about Weinstein, who apparently worked with him for more than 20 years in Europe and the US.

Explaining his 'well-known' reputation, the agent told THR, "Harvey was a Jekyll and Hyde character, and one of those sides is a true artist; the other side is pretty hard to swallow. We warned all our clients that he was a groper and a pig."