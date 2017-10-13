Over the past few days, numerous actresses have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by the Hollywood producer at one point of their career. Stars like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and more have come out in the open and admitted to being a victim of his assault.

But no one would have thought a Bollywood actress was about to fall prey to his attics. In a shocking revelation, talent manager Simone Sheffield revealed that he wanted to "meet" former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan "alone."

In a report by Variety on Cara Delevingne, a user by the name Simone Sheffield revealed an incident involving Rai and Harvey. Recalling the entire incident she wrote:

"I use to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. While dealing with Harvey I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone. But he was a pig... looked and acted like a big bully pig....He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined. When we were leaving his office he cornered me and said "what do I have to do to get her alone?" I told him to kiss my black ass," she shared.

"When Ash and I returned to our hotel, I sent Harvey a steel pig trough filled with DIET COKE as a thank you gift for the meeting. Yes, we did do business and Yes, he eventually threatened me. Told me I'd never work in this business, blah blah blah....what I said to him I can't print. But you can be sure, I never gave him the opportunity to even breathe on my client," Sheffield added. Bravo!

Concluding her note, she wrote, "Fox News. Weinstein. The President. Such abuses have gone on way before these creeps and will sadly continue until women feel empowered and protected enough to speak out. They say there's strength in numbers...perhaps. BUT it takes only one brave soul to take the first stand. With social media as your platform, that one brave soul will lead an army, in no time. Brava Ladies....don't hold back – THE TRUTH. Protect one another. Support one another. Love one another."

While the incident recalls the turn of events, the user doesn't reveal when and where it happened. The former Miss World has featured in numerous Hollywood movies which include Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, The Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion, Provoked and Journey Across India.

Sheffield managed the actress for over a decade before they parted ways in 2011.