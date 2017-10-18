Over the last week and a half, more than 40 women have come forward publicly with their horrifying stories of encounters with Harvey Weinstein. Unlike others, actress Priyanka Chopra does not have any experience with the Hollywood producer.

Also read: Weinstein scandal continues: Game of Thrones star Lena Headey 'felt completely powerless'

The Bollywood diva, who is busy filming the upcoming season for ABC's Quantico and two new films, A Kid like Jake and Isn't It Romantic, recently addressed Harvey Weinstein's fallout from his prestigious role in cinema.

"We watch the news and look for things that will be positive and that the world will be in a better place," PeeCee told at the 2017 Marie Claire Power Trip, "but the reality is, the world is not."

Speaking of the Weinstein issue, the actress explained that all the Harvey Weinsteins across the world will be shattered as the outcry is going on right now seems like more of 'a clean up of Hollywood.'

Addressing the issue, Chopra said, "It's not just about sexuality. It's not about sex. It's about power. It's an isolating feeling. The easiest thing to take away from a woman is her work."

The Baywatch actress, who compares the industry with a 'big boy's club', where women are always afraid of losing their dreams, their careers.

Adding, "The fact that we can be compassionate and, at the same time, tough are strengths only women have. Don't allow anyone to tell you that you need to dress a certain way. When you open your mouth, you deliver."

According to the actress, strong women must stand shoulder-to-shoulder leading the next generation of women into a safe space—an environment where men will not have the audacity to treat women like objects.