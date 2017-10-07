Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's sexual proclivities apparently extended well beyond his former and current employees and the industry itself, according to fresh revelations made by a report.

A New York Times report had eight women — including current and former employees of Weinstein — and Hollywood actress Ashley Judd sharing their experiences with Weinstein. They said he appeared partially of fully naked in front of them.

Now, a HuffPost report has come up with a new allegation against the Pulp Fiction producer.

According to the report, former Fox News reporter Lauren Sivan has accused the producer of forcing her to watch him masturbate in the hallway of the restaurant of the nightclub Cafe Socialista.

She described the incident to the Huffington Post. Weinstein blocked her exit to the club's restaurant that night after she agreed to take a tour of the eatery with him, she said. He suddenly exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her, and continued doing so until he ejaculated into a potted plant in the hall, she added.

Yeah. This happened??luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, filmmaker and wife of California Lt Governor Gavin Newsom, meanwhile has penned a column on Huffington Post, titled Harvey Weinstein And The End Of Open Secrets.

She wrote in it: "Based on my years in the industry and unfortunately, my own personal experience with Harvey Weinstein, I can tell you that I believe every single word that was written in the extremely disturbing, but not all that shocking, New York Times piece published yesterday."

Following the allegations of sexual assault, Weinstein has reportedly taken an indefinite leave of absence from the Weinstein Company.