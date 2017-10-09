Weinstein Co.s board of directors fired co-chairman Harvey Weinstein from the independent movie and television studio on 8 October, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the highest-profile producers in Hollywood.
Harvey Weinstein fired from his own company after harassment claims
Weinstein Co.s board of directors fired co-chairman Harvey Weinstein from the independent movie and television studio on 8 October, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the highest-profile producers in Hollywood.
- October 9, 2017 15:23 IST
-