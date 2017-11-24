Even since the sexual assault and harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein were published by The New York Times, multiple women have publicly shared their stories of sexual assault, rape and harassment.

From politicians to media mogul to filmmakers, multiple men faced sexual assault allegations against them. Here are a few men who faced such accusations after Weinstein's news emerged.

Celebrity chef John Besh – 25 women accused the high-profile New Orleans restaurateur of sexual assault.

Singer Nick Carter – Singer Melissa Schuman accused Carter of raping her 15 years ago, but he denied all the allegations.

Benny Medina – Actor Jason Dottley said Medina, who currently represents Jennifer Lopez, raped him in 2008.

Mark Schwahn – One Tree Hills stars accused the showrunner of sexually harassing the cast and crew.

Ben Affleck – The Justice League actor was accused of groping MTV host Hilarie Burton in 2003. The actor issued an apology after the video surfaced online.

Comedian Louis C.K. – In an expose published by The New York Times, five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Actor Richard Dreyfuss – He was accused of exposing himself to a woman, but he has denied the allegations.

Film producer Adam Fields – He was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He has denied all the allegations.

Director-producer Gary Goddard – ER actor Anthony Edwards accused him of sexually molesting him when he was 12. However, he has denied allegations.

Dustin Hoffman -- Anna Graham Hunter had accused the Oscar-winning actor of sexually assaulting her. He apologised to her in a statement.

Robert Knepper – Costume designer Susan Bertram accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1992.

Andrew Kreisberg – Around 19 women accused the creator of the CW superhero series Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow of sexually assaulting them. Later, he was suspended by Warner Bros.

Pixar and Disney Animation chief John Lasseter – Several women accused him of hugging, grabbing, kissing, and making comments about physical attributes.

Actor Jeremy Piven – Actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar and other two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brett Ratner – The filmmaker was accused by at least six women of sexual harassment.

Producer Chris Savino – He was fired from Nickelodeon after 12 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Steven Seagal – Actor-producer was accused of raping two women, but he denied the allegations.

Russell Simmons – The music mogul was accused by model Keri Claussen Khalighi of assaulting her. She claimed Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act.

Tom Sizemore – He was accused of molesting an 11-year-old actress on the sets of crime thriller Born Killers in 2003.

Kevin Spacey – He was fired from House of Cards after 12 men accused him of sexual misconduct or assault.

Sylvester Stallone – The Rocky franchise actor was accused of forcing a 16-year-old into a threesome, but his wife and rep have denied the sexual assault claim.

Jeffrey Tambor – Two women accused him of sexual misconduct, but he has denied the allegations.

George Takei – The Star Trek actor was accused of sexual assault by a man, but he denied it.

James Toback – The filmmaker was accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment.

Matthew Weiner – The Mad Men creator was accused by a woman of sexual harassment. However, he has denied all the accusations.

Bob Weinstein – TV producer Amanda Segel accused the producer and brother of Harvey Weinstein of harassing her.

Ed Westwick – The Gossip Girl actor was accused by an actress of raping her, while another woman blamed him for groping her.

Billboard magazine executive Stephen Blackwell – Ex-intern accused Billboard Chief Strategy Officer of sexual harassment.

Hamilton Fish – The New Republic publisher has resigned after multiple sexual harassment allegations surfaced online.

Journalist Mark Halperin – Around 12 women accused him of sexual misconduct while at ABC News.

Artforum publisher Knight Landesman – Accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and sued by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

NPR news chief Michael Oreskes – In October, at least four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Amazon executive Roy Price – He resigned from Amazon in October in response to the sexual assault claim by a woman.

PBS and CBS host Charlie Rose – Several women accused him of unwanted sexual advances, groping, grabbing and walking naked in front of them.

New York Times White House reporter Glenn Thrush – Several women accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Webster Public Relations CEO Kirt Webster – He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner – He was accused by a man of sexual misconduct, but Wenner said: "he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable."

New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier – He was removed from The Atlantic magazine after he was accused of sexually harassing several women.

NBC News booker Matt Zimmerman – He was fired from NBC after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour by several women at the network.

Fashion photographer Terry Richardson – Several magazines and brands have refused to work with Richardson after he was accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with young models.

Defy Media executive Andy Signore – He was fired from Defy Media after he was accused of sexual assault.

Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel – About six women accused him of passing sexually inappropriate comments and his "demeaning" behaviour towards them.

Former President George H.W. Bush – At least seven women have accused him of patting them below the waist while posing for photos.

US Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) – Two women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon – Fallon was forced to quit as defence secretary after women accused him of inappropriate advances.

US Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) – Two women have alleged that Franken touched their buttocks at events, while a woman accused him of forcibly kissing her.

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover – He stepped down as speaker after news about him sexually assaulting a Republican Party caucus staffer surfaced.

US Senate candidate Roy Moore (R.-Ala.) – Two women accused him sexually harassing them when they were teenagers. Several women have accused Moore of inappropriate conduct.

International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady – Three rape allegations and several accusations of sexual harassment and assault against him have surfaced recently.

Former South African soccer association president Danny Jordaan – Former member of the parliament Jennifer Ferguson accused him of raping her in 1993.