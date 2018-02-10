More than his work, Harshvardhan Kapoor has always grabbed headlines for his personal life. From dating Rhea Chakraborty to posting Sara Ali Khan's cryptic photo on social media — Anil Kapoor's son has created a buzz whenever he is spotted with someone.

But well, things between him and Sara Ali Khan died out after she got busy with her upcoming film Kedarnath. At the time, Harshvardhan had said, "I don't think there's been anyone in my life who has reached that level of seriousness. Even if I were to date someone for months, I wouldn't really discuss it with people a lot."

But who's Harshvardhan's new friend in town? Surprisingly, it is Monica Dogra. Harshvardhan Kapoor was spotted exiting a fine-dining restaurant in Bandra recently. While singer-actress Monica Dogra was all smiles for the paparazzi, Harshvardhan tried to avoid them and was quick to get in the car with Monica.

Well, is this friendship or something more? Only time will tell, but before that Harshvardhan rubbished all the rumours and wrote: "No we're not dating ... last time I checked you could meet people without dating them .... thanks"

No we’re not dating ... last time I checked you could meet people without dating them .... thanks https://t.co/Cc9Y0Cds2X — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) February 8, 2018

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Harshvardhan Kapoor will be seen in India's ace shooter and Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra's biopic. Abhinav said, "I wrote my autobiography, which got published in 2011 and its rights were also sold several years ago. Now finally, the movie makers have planned to adapt that story into a film. Harshvardhan Kapoor will be essaying my role and I think he fits my character perfectly."

Harshvardhan Kapoor will also be seen in Bhavesh Joshi, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.