Of late, speculation have been doing the rounds that popular television actor Harshad Arora and Ankit Raaj, who also plays a lead role on Khunkhar: Super Cop Vs Super Villains, are not in good terms.

Dahleez actress Tridha Choudhury opens up on rumours of her dating Harshad Arora

Rumours suggested Harshad was not comfortable over Ankit hogging the limelight during the screening of the first episode of the show. The Season 8 of Super Cop Vs Super Villains went on air on December 24 on Life OK channel.

"The crowd cheered happily for Ankit when he made an entry on stage after the screening. Due to this reason, Harshad felt a little left out as the audience had to yet warm up to him. He immediately left and refused to take anyone's calls for the entire day," a source told the Times of India.

Refuting the report of their rivalry, Harshad, who shot to instant fame as Zain in Beintehaa, said: "Firstly, Ankit and I don't shoot together, so there is no question of rivalry or competition here. I did leave early on the day of the screening as I had to pick up a friend from the airport. People should not see much into this. Ankit is a good friend and I share a great rapport with him."

Ankit also dismissed the report of any clash between him and Harshad. He cited that since they are not shooting together, there is no question of tension arising between the actors.

In other news, Harshad is rumoured to be dating his Dahleez co-star Tridha Choudhary. The dating rumours started making buzz during the beginning of the show when the actor shared pictures with Tridha on social media. The rumours also forced Harshad to clarify on his relationship with the actress through an open letter on his Facebook page. Tridha had also rubbished the rumours and claimed that they are good friends. She also said Harshad had been a great support to her.