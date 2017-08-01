Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has sparked romance rumours with another Victoria's Secret model -- Camille Rowe. Earlier, the 23-year-old was hooked up with four other Victoria's Secret models -- Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio and Nadine Leopold.

Also read: Harry Styles is a star? Christopher Nolan didn't know that

According to The Sun, Harry is dating 27-year-old Camille and they were spotted spending the weekend at a gig in New York.

An insider told the British Daily, "Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating. He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things.

"They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted."

It all started with Harry's close pal Nick Grimshaw during an interview last month. He hooked him to the heart monitor to check what excites the singer the most and then showed him a picture of Camille. Speaking of her, Harry began grinning and said, "I don't know her. I'm sure she's a wonderful person. I hate you all so much."

Earlier this year, Harry was romantically involved with food blogger Tess Ward, but it did not last long. The Sweet Creature crooner also reportedly dated pop diva Taylor Swift.

The Sign of the Times singer recently made his debut in the field of acting with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. His acting grabbed a lot of attention and even director Nolan said, "I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table."