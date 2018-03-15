British singer Harry Styles surprised his fans with his two unreleased tracks during the European tour Tuesday, March 13. But more than being surprised, fans are now baffled by the lyrics of one songs as they are curious to know if it hints at his sexuality.

The former One Direction singer has recently debuted two unreleased songs Anna and Medicine at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris as part of his European tour. Medicine grabbed the attention of his fans due to its cryptic lyrics.

The lyrics of the Medicine reads — "The boys and the girls are here, I mess around with them / And I'm okay with it / I'm coming down / I figured out I kinda like it / And when I sleep I'm gonna dream of how you tasted (as a fan shared a short clip of Styles' performance on Twitter).

And, that's how several fans started questioning about the sexual orientation of the singer as they dubbed it as the new "bisexual anthem".

One fan tweeted, "can you verify whether or not Medicine is you coming out," while another wrote, "He wants us to know that he knows that we know and what his the reality. We were right about that. He's amazing and I'm sure the thruth will be out one day."

Another fan tweeted, "The official bi anthem is Medicine by Harry Styles and it hasn't even been released yet."

“the boys and the girls are here, i mess around with him, and i’m okay with it”

this is the new bi anthem, thank you harry styles pic.twitter.com/xh76WhnxMd — ari the useless gay (@emptyskv) March 13, 2018

The official bi anthem is Medicine by Harry Styles and it hasn't even been released yet — hungry virgo ? (@ky_oho) March 14, 2018

@gvnndun He want us to know that he knows that we know and what his the reality. We were right about that. He's amazing and I'm sure the thruth will be out one day. — Diana (@missshibuya) March 14, 2018

In his 2013 interview with British GQ, the Sweet Creature crooner had debunked all the rumours regarding his bisexuality. "Bisexual? Me? I don't think so. I'm pretty sure I'm not," he told the magazine.

"I don't want to be one of those people that complains about the rumors. I never like it when a celebrity goes on Twitter and says, 'This isn't true!' It is what it is, I tend not to do that. The only time it gets really annoying is that if you get into a relationship and you get into a place where you really like someone and then things are being written in the papers that affect them and how they see you. Then it can get annoying," he further added.