Harry Redknapp was confirmed as the new manager of Championship strugglers Birmingham City on 18 April, more than two years on from his last club management role. Italian Gianfranco Zola resigned on Easter Monday, 17 April, after defeat to Burton Albion left the club three points above the relegation zone with three games remaining.The 70-year-old, formerly of AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers, had most recently been working as an adviser to the Jordan Football Association. In March 2016, he took charge of two World Cup qualifiers, beating Bangladesh 8-0 and losing 5-1 to Australia.