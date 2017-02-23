- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
Harrison Ford cuts it close as he flies his plane just metres over American Airlines passenger jet
Video shows the moment actor Harrison Ford mistakenly flew his single-engine plane over an American Airlines passenger jet while landing on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport, Orange County, California, on February 13. The LA Times reported that Ford was meant to land on the runway parallel to the taxiway, and that the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the incident.
