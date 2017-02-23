Harrison Ford cuts it close as he flies his plane just metres over American Airlines passenger jet

  February 23, 2017
    By Storyful
Video shows the moment actor Harrison Ford mistakenly flew his single-engine plane over an American Airlines passenger jet while landing on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport, Orange County, California, on February 13. The LA Times reported that Ford was meant to land on the runway parallel to the taxiway, and that the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the incident.
