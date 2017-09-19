How many times have we gone to a barber shop for a hair cut or a beauty treatment and received a complimentary head massage and neck rub?

It feels good, right? Wait!

An untrained hand on your neck can cause a lot of damage and even result in paralysis.

Injury to a blood vessel, also known as 'dissection' in medical terms, may lead to blood supply getting blocked or reduced, causing a devastating paralytic attack or brain attack.

