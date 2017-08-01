Harmanpreet Kaur is India's new cricket hero. It was evident from the way she was greeted in her hometown upon her arrival from England after her ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign.

The 28-year-old reigned supreme at the quadrennial showpiece event when she smashed an unbeaten 171 to end the then holders and six-time champions Australia's run in the semi-final.

Harmanpreet's experience of rubbing shoulders with the greats of the game during her Women's Big Bash League stint with Sydney Thunder last year helped her rise up to the occasion against Australia.

Even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India is mulling over the possibility of introducing Indian Premier League for women, she had signed up to become the only cricketer to have a chance of playing in England Women's Super League, starting August 10.

However, the big-hitter has been ruled out of the second edition of the six-team Twenty20 tournament due to a shoulder injury she picked up during India's successful World Cup campaign.

Harmanpreet, who was set to play for Surrey Stars, has been advised at least a month's rest to recover. Notably, the Indian cricketer had carried the injury during the World Cup campaign and MRI scans after the event revealed a tear.

"It would have been great to be a part of Kia League. I was really looking forward to playing alongside England's World Cup winning cricketers Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Marsh and Alex Hartley. I had a successful stint with Sydney Thunder in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which lifted my game and confidence," Harmanpreet told the Hindustan Times.

She added: "I will convey my unavailability to the franchise. I was in bad shape in the later stages of the World Cup but the physios got me going."

With India having no international assignments until October, Harmanpreet gets enough time to recover and get back in the groove as Mithali Raj and Co. will look to continue climbing the ICC ladder.