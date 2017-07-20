Harmanpreet Kaur could barely walk, but she was floating on air. She had taken just 115 balls to hit 171 runs in Derby - an innings that will likely be remembered as one of the historic knocks an Indian cricketer has played at the Women's World Cup, or indeed any World Cup.

India were struggling at 36 for 2 at the end of 10 overs in a rain-reduced 42-overs-a-side semi-final of Women's World Cup 2017 against holders and six-time champions Australia on Thursday. Thanks to Harmanpreet's efforts, Mithali Raj's side were then 279 for 4 with a ball in their innings yet to be bowled.

Australia pacer Megan Schutt bowled a yorker, but India's Veda Krishnamurthy was able to dig it to long on. Harmanpreet did not think twice before setting off, yet again, and covered the 22-yards twice to help India finish with a mammoth 281 on the board.

Well, how many of us remembered Kapil Dev's one-man-show against Zimbabwe at the 1983 Cricket World Cup while watching Harmanpreet's magical show?

Big match, big show!

Harmanpreet had played seven matches in the tournament before and had only hit 137 runs. The first Indian cricketer to have featured in the Women's Big Bash League had an ordinary World Cup campaign until today.

However, she went into the beast mode on the big day. Coming in at a stage when India were struggling having lost both their openers yet again, the 28-year-old did the repair job by stitching a 66-run stand with skipper Mithali.

Once Mithali departed in the 25th over, Harmanpreet took the responsibility. She reached her third ODI ton in just 90 balls. She just needed another 17 balls to get to 150 -- a phase through which the Australian bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

Twitteratis, including legendary cricketers and cricket fans across the globe, erupted in joy as they witnessed what could prove to be one of the most influential knocks in women's cricket.

